The latest Path of Exile II trailer offers more info on its boss character design

Earlier this week, Grinding Gear Games finally announced that its long awaited free-to-play fantasy action-RPG sequel Path of Exile II will launch in Early Access on November 15. Now the development team has released a new behind-the-scenes trailer that shows off how they are creating one of the biggest parts of the game: the boss characters and battles.

The trailer on YouTube shows Grinding Gears' Game Director Mark Roberts stating that making boss creatures and fights for Path of Exile II is extremely enjoyable for him. In fact, if he had a choice of just making just one feature in the game full time it would be making new bosses and battles.

Roberts says there are two ways to design and make a boss in the game. One is to create a narrative for the player to go through that leads them to the boss, where the creature is designed around that narrative.

The other way to put in bosses, according to Roberts, is just to give the artists at Grinding Gears the freedom to make creatures with wild designs and find a way to fit them in the game. He states:

They can come up with something completely abstract, and this is how you get some of your most awesome things because all of a sudden it can be something with 100 tentacles, or nine limbs, or no limbs or a thousand teeth or none and obviously things that aren't even in my imagination.

We get to see just a few of the cool boss designs and battles in the video, like a warrior who has a sword that has an ice-based ranged attack, or a large creature who has huge garden sheers to cut a player character, or a creature that looks like several red flesh balloons floating up in the air.

Roberts says there will be over 100 bosses in Path of Exile II "with a lot more to come" so players should not get bored when they play the game. It will launch on the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.