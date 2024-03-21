Microsoft launches a limited public preview of Copilot in Azure SQL Database

Microsoft has announced yet another extension of its Copilot generative AI features in another one of its services. This time, it's for a limited public preview of Copilot in the Azure SQL Database.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated the new Copilot extension will include two specific Azure portal experiences;

Natural language to SQL: This experience within the Azure portal query editor for Azure SQL Database translates natural language queries into SQL, making database interactions more intuitive.

Azure Copilot integration: This experience adds Azure SQL Database skills into Microsoft Copilot for Azure, customers with self-guided assistance, empowering them to manage their databases and solve issues independently.

The natural language feature can be accessed by going to the Azure SQL Database and then clicking on the Launch inline copilot button in the app's query editor toolbar. From there, you can type in your question. After that, you can click on the Generate Query button and it will show you a a new T-SQL code statement.

Users have the option to either run that statement or decline it and type in a new natural language prompt that will create a new code statement, but it won't replace the previous code that was made.

The Azure Copilot integration feature, as the name suggests, gives Azure SQL Database users access to Microsoft Copilot for Azure. For example. Users can troubleshoot questions, and Copilot for Azure will offer some suggestions for fixing problems.

Microsoft adds:

Copilot in Azure SQL Database integrates data and formulates applicable responses using public documentation, dynamic management views, Query Store, catalog views, and Azure supportability diagnostics.

At the moment, Microsoft is offering a limited number of users access to the public preview of Copilot in Azure SQL Database. If interested, you can head to this webpage to sign up for the program. There's no word yet on how long this public preview will last until it becomes generally available.