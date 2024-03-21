The 2TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSD hit a new all-time low price for more Steam Deck storage

As we hit the second day of the six-day Amazon Big Spring Sale, people who own a portable gaming PC like a Steam Deck or an Asus Rog Ally will be able to boost the storage of those devices with a 2TB solid-state drive. Thankfully, a 2TB model of one of those SSDs, the Corsair MP600 Core Mini, has hit a new all-time low price.

The 2TB Corsair MP600 Core Mini is currently available on Amazon for $164.99. That's not only a new low price but its also a solid $95 discount from its $259.99 MSRP.

The Corsair MP600 Core Mini SSDs use the smaller M.2 2230 form factor. While they can be installed in most Gen4-based motherboards, they are specifically designed to fit inside smaller PCs. That makes them perfect for increasing the storage space Valve's Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, and the Lenovo Legion Go among others. It can also be used to boost the storage of tablet-like PCs like Microsoft's Surface Pro 9.

Corsair says the MP600 Core Mini SSD use High-Density 3D QLC NAND flast memory, which the company says should offer a solid balance of storage capacity with higher performance. Owners can expect to get up to 5,000 MB per second for sequential read speeds and 3,800 MB per second for sequential write speeds. The SSD includes a five-year warranty along with free Corsair SSD Toolbox software.

