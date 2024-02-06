Microsoft Loop adds support for Board visualization tables

Microsoft Loop has been generally available since November 2023. Since then, other Microsoft productivity apps have added support for Loop, including putting its components in OneNote for Windows and exporting Loop tables to Excel spreadsheets.

Today, the Microsoft 365 Insider blog announced a new feature for Loop users who would rather use another format other than tables to look at a team's items on Loop. Now those users can turn tables into Board visualizations.

Boards in Loop can take a number of different forms such as the Kanban Board and Team Retrospective. Some companies and individuals like to use these Board templates instead of tables. Now those Loop users can simply go into a tablet-based component, select the Switch View option, and then click on the Board selection to turn that table into a Board template.

Microsoft has a number of different ways that this new Board visualization feature for Loop tables feature could be used by teams and indivisuals.

Create cards.

Add new fields or properties to existing cards.

Move cards across rows, or swimlanes, to assign them to another stage in your project.

Move swimlanes to adjust their visibility and priority status.

Duplicate existing cards as a template when adding related tasks.

Microsoft adds that users must have at least one Text data type and one Label data type column in their Loop list to convert it into a Board template. They can also pivot the data on the first Label data type column in the table.

While this was announced on the Microsoft 365 Insider site, the new Board visualization feature for Loop table components is available now for all Microsoft 365 subscribers. This comes just a day after Microsoft announced that its Copilot generative AI feature for Microsoft 365 is now also available for all Windows desktop users.