Microsoft Loop is now testing iOS and Android apps on personal accounts

In March, the Microsoft Loop service launched its public preview edition, letting anyone check out the company's new collaboration app. This week, that preview expanded for iOS and Android app users.

As posted by Rebecca Keys, the project manager of Microsoft Loop, on her Twitter account, the iOS and Android Loop apps can now be accessed via personal accounts in addition to work accounts.

big news... Loop iOS and Android apps are now ready for personal accounts! 🥳



we're still limited on spots for iOS, so grab one while you can 👇🏼



Android: https://t.co/73WHz9vEa9

iOS: https://t.co/pGnYY0VQz3#MicrosoftLoop — ✨Rebecca @ Microsoft (@RebeccasWorking) April 25, 2023

The Android app is freely available on the Google Play Store to download. However, the iOS Loop app is only being offered to a limited number of users. That's because it's part of Apple's TestFlight program. Keys recommends in her Twitter post that iOS Loop users should "grab one while you can",

Just a reminder: Microsoft Loop is supposed to help people "organize everything you need for your project into a single workspace" according to the company's own press release. It was first announced in November 2021. In the future, Loop will also incorporate Microsoft's generative AI feature Microsoft 365 Copilot.