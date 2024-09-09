Microsoft Loop preview users can test uploading Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and PDF files

Microsoft is adding a new feature to its Loop collaboration service, based on feedback from users who wanted an easier way to share files with others. People who use the preview version of Loop can now directly upload Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and PDF files to workspaces.

In a post on the Microsoft 365 Insider blog, the company stated:

According to your feedback, many of you work across multiple file types (including Loop files) to collaborate with teammates, manage projects, or just collect knowledge around a topic. Now you can bring all these files together in a Loop Workspace using the “Upload a file” option!

Preview Loop users can go to the official Loop site, and open up your workspace. You can then click on the Create New menu and then select the Upload a file option. You can then select the documents or file that are supported by this new feature and then select the Open option. The file or files should then be uploaded to your selected Loop workspace.

Microsoft notes that each file you upload to Loop cannot be more than 250 GB in size. Any files uploaded to Loop are stored in your OneDrive for Business account under My files > Loop > Workspace Uploads. There's no word on when this new file upload feature will become generally available for all Loop users.

Microsoft recently launched a new Loop 2.0 upgrade. It launched a cleaner and simpler user interface. That includes a new navigation menu placed on the left side of the Loop app along with a new Create button on the top left corner of the app that is supposed to make it easier to create new Loop workspaces. There's also a new Meeting Notes tab that makes it simple to access notes from a Microsoft Teams meeting in the Loop app.