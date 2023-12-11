Microsoft Teams adds new features to its Shifts app including people counts and more

One of the many apps that are available for businesses to access in the Microsoft Teams online meeting and collaboration service is Shifts. Today, the company announced some new features that are now available in the Shifts app that should help both workers and their supervisors keep track of their daily duties.

In a blog post, Microsoft points out one of the new features in the Teams Shift app is the ability to see people count numbers on a work calendar. Microsoft states:

This feature provides a clear view of staffing levels, ensuring that the right workforce is scheduled for the day, week, or month. Managers can now see the scheduled people count at both the team, and schedule group levels.

Another improvement that's been added to the Teams Shifts app is that full names of employees can now be viewed in the calendar, even if they happen to be longer names than usual. Employers who use the calendar can see the full names by toggling the profile pictures option off.

If work supervisors like to use specific filters in the Teams Shifts calendar, another new feature should be helpful as well:

Our latest feature automatically saves the last used filter, so when users relaunch the Shifts app, their preferred view from the last session is readily available.

If an employer uses Excel to keep track of open shifts as well as time off for workers, they can now explore those Excel spreadsheets into the Shifts app for the first time.

In addition to the new features that are available now, Microsoft is working on future improvements for the Teams Shifts app. One of them was revealed in the blog post, stating that sometime soon, frontline workers will be able to use the app to set specific dates on when they will be available along with their recurring work dates. There's no specifics on when this feature will be added.