Microsoft rolls out Copilot preview in the new Planner app for Teams

Microsoft just launched the revamped Planner app in Teams earlier in April. Since then, the company has been busy adding features, including new functions made specifically for online workers and their managers. Today, Microsoft is closing the month by announcing that it is rolling out its Copilot generative AI assistant into the new Planner app.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated that Copilot can help users create tasks, goals, and more with just a few text prompts. The post stated:

This starts with setting the right goals and breaking down the work to achieve them. With Copilot in Planner, teams can generate and add tasks, goals, and buckets based on user prompts, and even create a full plan including these elements. You can ask Copilot to plan for your next project and it will start generating the work breakdown.

Copilot can also be used to look into a previously set up plan and break it down into smaller tasks, if needed, and also to find which task should be worked on next. Copilot can also let users know if any updates are needed if developments in the plan change.

The new Copilot feature is currently available for subscribers of Microsoft's Project Plan 3, which costs $30 a month per user, or Project Plan 5, which costs $55 a month per user. Businesses and organizations that don't have the Planner app can check out the Teams Public Preview to access both the app and the new Copilot features. Final pricing for Copilot in Planner will be revealed when the public preview is concluded.

Microsoft also plans to add more features to the Planner app in the coming months. They will include improvements for the app's My Day and My Tasks functions, along with adding the new Planner user interface improvements and its grid view in a basic plan.