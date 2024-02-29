Microsoft to add new skills and plugins for Copilot in Windows in late March

Along with the Moment 5 update that is starting to roll out to Windows 11 users, Microsoft announced a number of new features that it will be adding to its Copilot generative AI assistant.

For Copilot, Microsoft is enabling a number of new plugins from third-party companies starting today. They will include an OpenTable plugin that should help Copilot users get a dinner reservation at a popular restaurant. There will also be an Instacart plugin for people who want to use Copilot to get a delivery order. Over the next month, Microsoft announced it will add plugins from other companies like Shopify, Klarna, and Kayak.

While Microsoft is adding new features to both Windows 11 and Copilot today with Moment 5, it will add even more features and functions for Copilot users in about a month. In late March, the AI assistant will add new skills that will help Windows 11 users get information about their PC along with a way to access certain features. They will include the following:

Settings

Turn on/off battery saver

Show device information

Show system information

Show battery information

Open storage page

Accessibility

Launch Live Captions

Launch Narrator

Launch Screen Magnifier

Open Voice Access page

Open Text size page

Open contrast themes page

Launch Voice input

Device information

Show available Wi-Fi network

Display IP Address

Show Available Storage space

Empty Recycle Bin

You can test those skills in Windows 11 preview builds in the Canary Channel.

This new update also adds features that have been available for members of the Windows Insider Program to general Windows 11 users. They include the Generative Erase AI image editing feature in the Photos app and a preview of the previously announced silent removal audio editing feature in the Clipchamp video editing app.

In addition, the update will add the Voice Shortcuts feature, a way for users to create custom voice commands for PC functions like opening a local folder, launching an app, or going to a certain website. Voice Shortcuts will also support multi-monitor setups so people can use commands to move files and folders from one screen to the next and more.