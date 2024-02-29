Microsoft officially announces Windows 11 "Moment 5" update

As expected, by the end of February 2024, Microsoft officially announced the Windows 11 "Moment 5" update. The update is now rolling out gradually to "seekers," and Microsoft plans to enable the new features fully in the March 2024 optional non-security updates. Eligible devices will get the "Moment 5" update automatically on April 9, 2024, as part of the April 2024 Patch Tuesday.

We have already published our Windows 11 "Moment 5" review, so check it out here if you want to learn in detail what is new in the latest Windows 11 update. "Moment 5" is a relatively small update that focuses on improving accessibility, sharing, Windows 365, screen casting, Windows Settings, etc. The update also contains enhancements for Windows Autopatch to give IT admins more control and streamline update management.

Here is a brief list of new features in Windows 11 "Moment 5":

Voice Access now supports more languages, custom commands, and additional actions.

Narrator now lets you preview natural voices, use a new keyboard shortcut for image descriptions, and more.

Windows now lets you share content with more apps.

Windows can suggest screen casting when multitasking and helpful links if you have problems with connecting.

Snap Layouts can predict what apps you want to arrange and in what layout.

New features for Windows 365, such as a dedicated mode, passwordless authentication, fast account switching, and more.

You can check out Microsoft's support page for all the new Windows 11 Moment 5 features which Microsoft calls a Windows configuration update.

If you do not want to wait for April 2024, you can install the "Moment 5" update right now. Head to Settings > Windows Update and toggle on the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. After that, click "Check for updates" and download available updates. Note that the new features are rolling out gradually, so you might not get them yet, even with the latest optional updates. Full availability is expected in March 2024 non-security updates.