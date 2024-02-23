Windows Insiders can check out a new AI-based Generative erase feature for Photos app

In November, Microsoft released a new version of the Windows Photos app for members of the Insider program that, among other things, let users remove and replace background images. Today, Microsoft released another update for the Photos app that goes even further with a new feature called Generative erase.

This new feature is available now for all members of the Windows Insider Program, including Windows 10 Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The Photos app should be updated to version 2024.11020.21001.0 or higher.

In a post on the Windows Insider blog, Microsoft stated:

Our well-known Spot fix tool has received a boost with the help of AI and is now known as Generative erase in the app. This feature allows you to fix and remove distractions from your photos, like background objects or miscellaneous visual clutter. Compared to Spot fix, Generative erase creates a more seamless and realistic result after objects are erased from the photo, even when erasing large areas.

The feature is available by tapping or clicking on the Edit Image function. Users can then select the Erase option to begin using Generative erase. Microsoft adds that users can turn off Auto Apply in the app so they can either add or remove masks. This allows the app to remove multiple objects in the photo at once.

In addition to the new Generative erase feature. Microsoft also revealed that all of the recent AI editing features in Photos, including the ability to blur, remove, and replace backgrounds, are now available for Windows 11 for ARM 64 devices. That also goes for people who are using Windows 10. Finally, the new version of the Photos app has some unnamed "stability fixes and improvements." There's no word on when these new AI editing features will be included outside the Windows Insider Program.