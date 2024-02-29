Windows 11 Enterprise updates include features for Windows Autopatch and more

Today, Microsoft is launching a new feature update for consumer PC owners who use Windows 11. However, the company is not forgetting Windows 11 Enterprise users. People, businesses, and organizations that use this version of the OS are getting a feature update of their own that's rolling out today.

While many of the features in the Windows 11 Enterprise updates were also included in the consumer update, Microsoft has put in some extra new features and enhancements for enterprise customers. The biggest change is coming to its Windows Autopatch function, which Microsoft says was made in direct response to user feedback.

Microsoft says that Windows Autopatch will gain the following improvements:

The ability to import Update rings for Windows 10 and later (preview)

Customer defined service outcomes (preview)

Improved data refresh speed and reporting accuracy

In addition, Microsoft says it will merge both Windows Autopatch and the Windows Update for Business into one service. This will allow businesses and organizations to update not only Windows 11 Enterprise but also Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Teams, and Microsoft Edge from just one service.

Microsoft is also adding new features to its Windows 365 cloud-based PC desktop services. They include a new Windows 365 Boot mode. It will let users sign into their cloud PC account with passwordless authentication.

Microsoft also reveals some improvements for switching between a cloud PC account and a local PC:

A fast account switching experience has also been added. For Windows 365 Switch, which lets you sign in and connect to your Cloud PC using Windows 11 Task view, you’ll now find it easier to disconnect from your Cloud PC and see desktop indicators to help you easily see whether you are on your Cloud PC or local PC.

Users can get more info on these Windows 365 features in a separate blog post.