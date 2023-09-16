Microsoft updates the Surface Pro X lineup with app performance improvements

Good news for those owning a Surface Pro X and feeling like the tablet could benefit from some app performance improvements: Microsoft is rolling out the September 2023 firmware update with network stability improvements, app performance boosts, fingerprint reliability enhancements, and more.

What is new in the Surface Pro X September 2023 firmware update?

Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi): Improves Wireless stability and addresses security vulnerability.

Improves device audio stability and performance.

Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Improves Fingerprint reader reliability. Surface Pro X SQ2 and SQ1: Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Improves Wi-Fi reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers (Surface Pro X Wi-Fi):

Driver Version Windows Device Manager 3.30201.210.0 DolbyAPO Software Device (HSA) 3.30508.581.0 DolbyAPO SWC Device 4.15.12412.20015 ELAN WBF Fingerprint Sensor 27.20.1960.0 Qualcomm(R) Adreno(TM) 680 GPU 1.0.1940.0 Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) 1.0.1980.0 Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) Extension Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc 6.13.137.0 Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update Driver Extension 6.204.139.0 Surface Integration Service 1.0.1980.0 Surface Pro X Aqstic(TM) Surface Pro X Aqstic(TM) Extension Surface Pro X Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) Extension 1.0.1980.1 Surface Pro X Audio DSP Subsystem Device Extension 1.94.139.0 Surface Type Cover V7 Fingerprint UDE Controller 2.114.139.0 Surface Type Cover v7 Firmware Update

Surface Pro X SQ2 and SQ1:

Driver Version Device Manager 1.0.1960.0 Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 27.20.1960.0 Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU - Display adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi)

Surface Pro X SQ2

Surface Pro X SQ1 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 22H2 and newer (Surface Pro X Wi-Fi)

Windows 10 20H1 and newer (Surface Pro X SQ2 and SQ1) How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. Known Issues No known issues in this update

The Surface Pro X lineup with the Microsoft SQ1 and SQ2 chips will remain supported until August 10, 2025. As for the newer Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi), it will continue getting firmware updates for more than two years, with the end of servicing scheduled for October 5, 2025.