Keyboard disconnecting from Surface Pro X? Get this update to fix that

The October 2023 firmware update is rolling out to the Surface Pro X tablet lineup. The Surface Pro X with the SQ1 and SQ2 processor can download the latest release with security patches, stability improvements, and fixes for a bug causing keyboards to disconnect from the tablet.

What is new in the October 2023 firmware update for the Surface Pro X?

Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Addresses keyboard disconnection issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver version Windows Device Manager 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components 1.0.1940.0 Qualcomm(R) Aqstic™; Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device - Sound, video and game controllers 1.0.1980.0 Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) - Software components Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) - Extensions Surface Qualcomm(R) Aqstic(TM) - Extensions 1.0.1940.0 Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth Radio Driver - Bluetooth Qualcomm(R) Bluetooth UART Transport Driver - Bluetooth 1.0.1960.1 Qualcomm(R) System Manager Device - System Devices 1.0.1980.1 Qualcomm(R) Aqstic™; Qualcomm(R) Peripheral Image Loader Device - Extensions 1.0.1960.1 Surface Pro X Power Engine Plug-in Device - System devices 7.620.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X (SQ1 processor)

Surface Pro X (SQ2 processor) Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. To initiate the feature (or turn it off), you must toggle the feature within Settings. You will need to do this each time the Camera is used. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Camera > Surface Camera Front or Surface Camera Rear. Toggle the Eye Contact feature. Microsoft is actively working to resolve the issue in a future update.

Microsoft will continue updating the Surface Pro X (SQ1 and SQ2) with new firmware until August 10, 2025.