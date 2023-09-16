Surface Pro 7 gets charging improvements and fixes for stuck Surface logo on boot

Microsoft has a new firmware in store for those owning seventh-generation Surface Pro tablets. The September 2023 update improves charging performance and resolves a bug with a stuck Surface logo on boot. Additionally, it contains security patches to keep your Surface Pro safe.

Note: This update is not applicable to the Surface Pro 7+ and Surface Pro 7+ LTE. Those are different models with different hardware and separate firmware updates.

What is new in the Surface Pro 7 September 2023 firmware update?

Addresses security vulnerability and improves system stability and performance.

Improves device charging performance and stability.

Resolves a device booting to Surface logo issue.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Surface - System - 3.100.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor - System devices Surface - Firmware - 14.701.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website Update Size 663.8 MB for Windows 10

663.9 MB for Windows 11 Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

The seventh-generation Surface Pro, the last Surface tablet with the old design, will remain supported until February 28, 2024. After that, Microsoft will stop releasing firmware updates and security patches. However, it is worth noting that firmware updates are separate from Windows updates, which means your Surface Pro 7 will continue getting Windows 10 and 11 updates for as long as those operating systems are supported.