Microsoft updates its Surface Pro X lineup with app performance and Wi-Fi improvements

Microsoft has started rolling out a new set of firmware updates for its ARM-powered Surface Pro X device family. The August 2023 update delivers app performance improvements and Wi-Fi stability enhancements.

What is new in the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi August 2023 firmware update?

Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Driver Version Device Manager 10.610.140 Surface UEFI - Firmware 27.20.1960 Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU - Display adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X (Wi-Fi) Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps We recommend that you restart your Surface to complete any remaining part of the installation. To restart your device, select Start, and then select Power > Restart. If you still feel that your Surface device is not working correctly, visit our help page for Surface devices, choose how you would like to get support, enter what you need assistance with, and then follow the recommended help or articles. Known Issues No known issues in this update Device Supported Until October 5, 2025

What is new in the Surface Pro X SQ1 and SQ2 August 2023 firmware update?

Addresses 3rd party application performance.

Improves Wi-Fi reliability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager 1.0.1960.0 Qualcomm(R) Wi-Fi B/G/N/AC (2x2) Svc - Network adapters 3.610.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 7.610.140.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware 27.20.1960.0 Microsoft SQ1 Adreno 685 GPU - Display adapters

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X SQ1

Surface Pro X SQ2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 20H1 and newer

Windows 11 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues There is an issue initiating the Eye Contact feature on the February 28, 2022, update on devices that have taken the Windows 11 update. To initiate the feature (or turn off), you must toggle the feature within Settings. You will need to do this each time the Camera is used. Select Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Camera > Surface Camera Front or Surface Camera Rear Toggle the Eye Contact feature. We are actively working to resolve the issue in a future update. Device Supported Until August 10, 2025

Microsoft replaced the Surface Pro X device family with the Surface Pro 9 lineup in October 2022, which now includes optional ARM configurations with 5G connectivity. Still, you can buy the Surface Pro X with the SQ2 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,499 on Amazon.

