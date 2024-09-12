Surface Pro X gets fixes for camera crashes and WinRE bugs

All three variants of the Surface Pro X, Microsoft's original Windows on ARM computer, have received a new firmware update. It patches camera crashes and fixes the bug with non-working keyboards in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).
Here is the official changelog:
The following update is available for Surface Pro X (SQ2) devices running Windows 11 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater.
Improvements and fixes:
- Resolves the issue that resulted in camera to crash unexpectedly.
- Addresses a problem with keyboard functionality in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE).
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Windows Update Name
|Windows Device Manager
|1.0.2080.0000
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera ISP Device - Cameras
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera JPEG Encoder Device - Cameras
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera MipiCsi Device - Cameras
|Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera Platform Device - Cameras
|1.0.2080.1
|Surface IR Camera Front - Cameras
|Surface Camera Front - Cameras
|Surface Camera Rear - Cameras
|Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions
|Surface Camera AVStream Device - Cameras
|Surface Camera Front - Extensions
|Surface Camera Rear - Extensions
|3.98.5.0
|Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices
Here is extra information about the release:
|Supported Configurations
|
Surface Pro X
|Supported Windows Versions
|Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
|Additional Steps
|The update does not require extra steps
|Known Issues
|The update does not contain any known issues
Although all three Surface Pro X have the same firmware, their lifecycles are different. The original Surface Pro X and the SQ2 variant will be out of support on August 10, 2025, while the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi will continue receiving updates for two more years.
You can download the latest Surface firmware by heading to Settings > Windows Update.
