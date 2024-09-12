Surface Pro X gets fixes for camera crashes and WinRE bugs

All three variants of the Surface Pro X, Microsoft's original Windows on ARM computer, have received a new firmware update. It patches camera crashes and fixes the bug with non-working keyboards in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE).

Here is the official changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro X (SQ2) devices running Windows 11 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Resolves the issue that resulted in camera to crash unexpectedly.

Addresses a problem with keyboard functionality in the Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) or Windows Preinstallation Environment (WinPE).

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager 1.0.2080.0000 Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera ISP Device - Cameras Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera JPEG Encoder Device - Cameras Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera MipiCsi Device - Cameras Qualcomm(R) Spectra(TM) 390 ISP Camera Platform Device - Cameras 1.0.2080.1 Surface IR Camera Front - Cameras Surface Camera Front - Cameras Surface Camera Rear - Cameras Surface IR Camera Front - Extensions Surface Camera AVStream Device - Cameras Surface Camera Front - Extensions Surface Camera Rear - Extensions 3.98.5.0 Surface Hid Mini Driver - Human Interface Devices

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro X

Surface Pro X SQ2

Surface Pro X Wi-Fi Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

Although all three Surface Pro X have the same firmware, their lifecycles are different. The original Surface Pro X and the SQ2 variant will be out of support on August 10, 2025, while the Surface Pro X Wi-Fi will continue receiving updates for two more years.

You can download the latest Surface firmware by heading to Settings > Windows Update.