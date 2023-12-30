Microsoft's Copilot app for iOS is here only days after Android launch

As reported by The Verge, the official Copilot app for iOS is now available in the App Store for free. The owners of Apple devices didn’t have to wait much longer than their Android counterparts who got the app as a Christmas gift from Microsoft just a couple of days earlier.

The AI-powered assistant – or “your everyday AI companion” as Microsoft’s sales department prefers to say – allows you to ask anything (probably apart from election-related questions), quickly draft e-mails, compose stories or scripts, summarize complex texts, and much more.

Copilot’s best feature is probably the fact that it runs on OpenAI’s latest GPT-4, essentially giving you free access to its most robust large language model (LLM) normally hidden behind the paywall of ChatGPT.

The iOS app also serves as an image generator creating AI artworks right in your mobile device. For these, purposes the Copilot app utilizes OpenAI’s DALL·E 3.

“By combining the power of GPT-4 with the imaginative capabilities of DALL·E 3, Copilot not only enhances your design workflow, but can also bring your creativity to inspiring new heights,” claims Microsoft.

But if you don’t prefer the mobile experience, you can always run the standalone Copilot web service on a desktop or laptop – even outside the Edge browser.

Generally, the Redmond company is pushing for wider availability of Copilot and more use cases across its product portfolio. In just the past two weeks, Microsoft added Copilot to Dev Tools in Edge to help developers with troubleshooting, expanded its possibilities within the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, launched a standalone Android app, and made the Copilot Chat generally available on GitHub.

Copilot is undoubtedly a top priority for the company, as their representatives repeatedly compared its importance to the Start button in Windows and dubbed it “the entry point into this world of AI on the PC”.