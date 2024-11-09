ChatGPT app for Windows updated with support for webcam and more

Last month, OpenAI announced the release of an early version of the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows PCs. The new ChatGPT Windows app is currently available only to ChatGPT Plus, Team, Enterprise, and Edu users. OpenAI plans to bring the full ChatGPT experience to free users later this year.

Recently, OpenAI released a new update for the ChatGPT Windows app in the Microsoft Store. This update allows users to take a photo with their PC or laptop's webcam and attach it directly to their conversation with ChatGPT.

It also comes with a few minor improvements. Based on user feedback, the ChatGPT app now allows users to adjust text scaling. To adjust the scaling, users can use the Ctrl + or Ctrl - keyboard shortcuts. With this update, ChatGPT has added a setting to customize the shortcut for opening the companion window and a new button in Settings to check for updates.

Earlier this month, OpenAI updated the ChatGPT app for Windows with support for Advanced Voice Mode, which offers more natural, real-time conversations and the ability to search chat history.

In recent weeks, OpenAI has improved Advanced Voice mode with support for five new voices (Arbor, Maple, Sol, Spruce, and Vale), the ability for users to set custom instructions, ask ChatGPT to remember conversations for later reference, and improved overall conversational speed, smoothness, and accents in supported foreign languages.

While all these improvements are great, ChatGPT for Windows is not a native app. Instead, it is an Electron-based web app, which has its own set of limitations. If the app gains enough user traction in the future, OpenAI should develop a high-performance native ChatGPT app for Windows, like the ChatGPT desktop app for Macs.

You can download the latest update of the ChatGPT app for Windows from the Microsoft Store here.