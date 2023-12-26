Microsoft quietly launches dedicated Copilot app for Android

Quietly and without much fanfare, Microsoft launched a new Copilot app on Android, giving users a new way to interact with the AI-powered assistant and its features. Spotted by @technosarusrex on X (formerly Twitter), It is now available for download from the Google Play Store, and the app's listing suggests it arrived in the marketplace about a week ago.

The new Copilot app for Android is not entirely a new thing. At first sight, it looks similar to the Bing Chat app, which still lets you access the same chat features. In addition, you can use Copilot within the Microsoft Edge browser for Android, SwiftKey, Skype, and more.

Copilot for Android supports plenty of features (you can also toggle between light and dark themes) that are already available on desktop. You can ask complex questions, generate images using DALL-E 3, draft documents or emails, or just have a casual conversation about anything. In addition, the app lets you turn off or on the recently added GPT-4.

Here is how Microsoft describes the new application:

Improve Your Productivity with Copilot–Your AI-Powered Chat Assistant

Copilot is a pioneering chat assistant from Microsoft powered by the latest OpenAI models, GPT-4 and DALL·E 3. These advanced AI technologies provide fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions.

Chat and create all in one place—for free!

The Microsoft Copilot app is currently available only on Android. However, iOS users should not feel abandoned since the same capabilities are still accessible via the Bing app, which you can download from the App Store using this link. If an Android smartphone is your main device and you want to try the new Copilot app, get it from the Google Play Store for free.