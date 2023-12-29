Get Babylon 5: The Complete Series and The Road Home Blu-rays for all time low prices now

One of the best sci-fi TV shows of all time (some might call it THE best sci-fi show of all time) is Babylon 5. The syndicated series finally got a long-awaited Blu-ray disk edition, and it's now available for an all-time low price at Amazon.

Babylon 5: The Complete Series Blu-ray collection is available for $87.99 at the moment. That's a big $47 discount, or 35 percent off, its normal $134.99 price tag.

The Blu-ray collection has all five seasons and all 110 episodes of the 1990s series, along with the original pilot film The Gathering. If you are unfamiliar with the show, it was created by J. Michael Straczynski. It's set in the mid-23rd century. Humans on Earth have gotten a hold of faster-than-light drives. Earth has joined with various other alien species and empires to create a space station, Babylon 5, that serves as a neutral site for any diplomatic issues. However, that's really just the most basic plot description of the entire series, which goes in lots of different and sometimes unexpected directions.

The show was the first TV series to use CGI extensively for its visual effects. It also was created with a specific five-year plan for its plotlines and characters, which was rarely done in US TV television at that time but is pretty commonplace today.

The Blu-ray edition has almost no extras, but it does have remastered video for both the live-action and CGI sequences in its original 4:3 broadcast ratio. Be aware The Gathering pilot, which has lots of differences compared to the TV series, did not get the full remastered treatment.

Earlier this year, Warner Bros released the animated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home, an all new story set in that universe. It's currently available at an all-time low price of $7.99 for its Blu-Ray edition at Amazon. It's also available in a 4K Ultra edition for $16.99. Both come with a commentary track, a featurette called Babylon Forever, and a code to get a digital version of the movie.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.