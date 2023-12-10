Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: Copilot is the next gen Windows Start button, but not literally

If you are a regular Neowin reader or someone who, in general, follows technology news related to Microsoft, by now you probably are well aware of how the company, like pretty much all big ones currently, is obsessed with AI and in particular, with its Copilot range of products and related services.

Recently the tech giant published a blog post explaining why every user needed it even if they may think they don't. And while it remains buggy, Microsoft has already pushed it to Windows 10 as well just to increase the reach of Copilot as it knows and understands the popularity of Windows 10.

It seems Microsoft is not quite happy with the response around it so far, and in order to generate more hype and interest among users, the company CEO Satya Nadella ended up comparing Copilot with the Start button in Windows.

This happened during a stage talk at Snapdragon Summit 2023, when Qualcomm CEO and President Cristiano Amon discussed the possibilities of AI on Windows, among other things, with Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella.

Nadella said (via PCWorld):

The Copilot is like the Start button. It becomes the orchestrator of all your app experiences. So for example, I just go there and express my intent and it either navigates me to an application or it brings the application to the Copilot, so it helps me learn, query and create — and completely changes, I think, the user habits.

Hence, it is clear Microsoft sees Copilot as something that still has a whole lot of potential, similar to the revolutionary Start button on Windows. (Remember how almost everyone felt annoyed when it was stupidly dumped in Windows 8?)

While that was back in October, at AMD's Advancing AI event this week, during the revelation of the new Ryzen 8040 series and upcoming 8050 series, the latter being seemingly prepared for AI-rich Windows (12), Corporate Vice President Pavan Davuluri, reiterated Microsoft's thoughts about how it sees Copilot as a gateway to harness the true power of AI on Windows. Davuluri said:

Now, for us at Microsoft and the ecosystem, our marquee experience really is Copilot. Similar to how the Start button is the gateway into Windows, the Copilot for us is the entry point into this world of AI on the PC.

It is difficult to see Microsoft ever repeating its mistake by pulling off another instance of removing the Start button and replacing it with Copilot. However, the company has been moving it around lately, as it may not be sure where it is best placed.

Rumor has it that next-gen Windows will have something called the "advanced Copilot," which will probably improve on what the feature is already capable of now.