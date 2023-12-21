Microsoft 365 Copilot will soon let you pin up to 15 chats

Copilot for Microsoft 365 subscribers will soon get a new feature similar to one that is already available in Microsoft Teams.

A newly added entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap site says that Copilot will soon support pinned chats on the website. The specific description is:

Users of Microsoft Copilot with Graph-grounded chat can easily return to their recent chats and organize their work in Microsoft Copilot. With the new pinned chats feature, they can pin up to 15 chats for easy access later.

The roadmap says that this new pinned chats feature will be available as a preview in January 2024 and will officially roll out to all users in February 2024. There's no word yet on how exactly the pinned chats feature in Copilot will actually work.

Having said that, pinning chats are already a feature found in Microsoft Teams. Users can hover over the chat they want to pin in Teams and then click on the More options menu. Then they can select the Pin icon in the menu to put that chat over other conversations. It's possible that the pinning chats feature that's in the works for Copilot might be handled in a similar way.

Microsoft is already working on adding even more new features to Copilot soon. In a recent chat on X (formerly Twitter), Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, responded to a person's inquiry about the full availability of Plugins for Copilot, along with dark mode, GPTs, and, pinning chats.

Paraklin's response was as expected:

Working on all of the above. Holiday lockdown doesn't help (we reduce production changes at this period, because so many people are on vacation).

It sounds like we can expect a new push for Copilot features to begin after January 1.