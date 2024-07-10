Fresh leak gives us a peek at the fun colors of the Pixel Buds Pro 2

Google has confirmed that it will take the wraps off the Pixel 9 series at a hardware event on August 13. A lot of information about the Pixel 9 series, including the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL has surfaced online.

We already have a good idea of how the Pixel 9 series would look, thanks to a design leak. It is also reported that Google could equip the Pixel 9 series with Samsung's M14 OLED display, which is better than the one found in the Galaxy S24 series. The Pixel 9 was also spotted in a leak showing the device in pink.

Then a lot has also been talked about the Pixel Watch 3. We already have a leak showcasing the renders of the Pixel Watch 3, and recently, a bunch of Pixel Watch 3 models appeared on the FCC website. A little has been leaked or talked about the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

However, tipster Dylan Roussel has shared the alleged color schemes the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could launch. As per the post shared on X, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 could launch in a couple of standard colors, including "Haze" and "Porcelain," which are fancy names for gray and beige.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 will come in 4 fun colors: Raspberry, Mojito, Porcelain and Haze. 👀



I cannot wait to get my hands on some mojito Pixel Buds Pro 2! 🍸 pic.twitter.com/oF1xYbqaap — Dylan Roussel (@evowizz) July 9, 2024

Now, there are two fun colors as well, namely "Mojito" and "Raspberry." Notably, Raspberry goes hand in hand with the pink Pixel 9 that emerged earlier. While Mojito is a bit more green as compared to the Lemongrass we have for the Pixel Buds Pro.

There is no clarity whether Google would keep the leaked names, i.e., Haze, Porcelain, Mojito, and Raspberry as the final color names for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. They could be codenames or placeholder names as well. Google launched the Pixel Buds Pro in May of 2022 and now is a good time for the next generation to arrive alongside the Pixel 9 series.