Samsung Galaxy Ring leaked pricing might shock you

We are just a few days away from the Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Here, Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy Z Flip6, Galaxy Z Fold6, Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds3 series, and the health-tracking Galaxy Ring.

Information about the Galaxy Ring has already leaked several times in the past. Last month, mosaic promo images of all the products expected to debut at the Unpacked event were leaked. It confirmed that the Galaxy Ring is finally coming.

Later, the FCC certification of the Galaxy Ring revealed multiple details such as the different ring sizes that it would be available in, and the battery sizes each ring size would be equipped with. Details about the charging case were also revealed in a leak. Some strings of code were also found in the Samsung Find app, which revealed that users would be able to find their lost Galaxy Ring using the app.

Now, a fresh report has popped up on the internet, courtesy of WinFuture, which reveals the alleged European pricing of the Galaxy Ring. And the leaked pricing is way more than its previously speculated starting price of $300.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy Ring in France would allegedly rock a hefty price tag of €449. For comparison, the most popular health tracking ring, the Oura Ring, starts at $299 in the US, and €399 in Europe. If the leak turns out to be true, the Galaxy Ring could debut in the US with a price tag of somewhere between $350-$450, which is much higher than expected.

One important thing that could have resulted in the purported higher price of the Galaxy Ring could be that, unlike Oura Ring's additional subscription cost of $70/year, Samsung may not charge users a subscription fee, for at least the first year. However, Samsung has already hinted that some of its Samsung Health and Galaxy AI features may be available through a subscription model.