Galaxy Watch7 users frustrated by ongoing 'random vibrations' issue with no fix in sight

Is your Samsung Galaxy Watch7 vibrating even when there's no new notification? If so, then this isn't your mind playing games with you, but your smartwatch may be plagued by a random vibration issue. You can call yourself "fortunately unfortunate" because you aren't alone, as many Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra users are facing the same problem.

Since late July, Samsung Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra users have reported this issue on the Samsung community forum. These vibrations occur without any associated notifications or action on the smartwatches. Many users have reported that their watch randomly vibrates once, followed by a short pause, and then vibrates again, sometimes three times in a row.

The worst part is that applying common troubleshooting steps like powering off the smartwatch, factory resetting it, turning off connections, etc., hasn't shown positive results. Here's one user report:

I've got my new Watch 7 Ultra, and overall I'm very happy. But. Something is driving me mad!

It keeps vibrating for no apparent reason, no notifications, nothing.

It does a single vibrate, and then around 2 seconds later another 3 vibrations over around 1 second. I've been through all the settings I can think of (including turning off connection alerts), but it's still doing it!

Samsung has yet to officially acknowledge this issue, but it is quite weird that no solution has been offered, even though the random vibrations issue on the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra came to light as early as July.

One user claimed that even after being in contact with Samsung support for two weeks, no solution was achieved. Galaxy Watch7 user mtanner876 in a Samsung community post wrote:

I have the same problem with my Watch 7, it is driving me crazy. I'm in contact with Samsung support since 2 weeks, no progress. I did a hard reset yesterday without restore from backup, so all from scratch and the problem is still there. Samsung is unable to solve this problem until now, no idea what will be next. It will stop, when bluetooth is disabled, most of the time it comes back when enabling it again. However, the BT disconnect vibration is set to "none". My phone is a Samsung S22 Ultra.

Fortunately, there are a few users who may have found a workaround for this random vibrations issue. Many users have found out that apps such as WhatsApp, Google Maps, and even Samsung's own Health Platform are to be blamed for this issue.

Based on the responses on this random vibration issue surfaced on the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra, you can apply the below fixes if you are also experiencing random vibration problems:

Disable the Health Platform app.

Disabling the Google Maps app. Especially, the "Mirroring" option within the app.

Uninstalling WhatsApp from the Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra helps resolve the problem.

Do note that these aren't permanent fixes, and random vibrations may occur even after applying the above fixes. Until the official solution is rolled out, you can try out different fixes and check if this resolves the problem.

Let us know in the comments below if you are also facing a similar issue with your Galaxy Watch7 and Watch7 Ultra.