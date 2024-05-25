This could be our first look at the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra

Earlier this month, it was reported that Samsung could ditch the Galaxy Watch "Pro" model for the Galaxy Watch "Ultra" model. This meant that this year, we could have the Galaxy Watch7 lineup, including the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Watch7 Classic, and the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra.

Different variants of the Galaxy Watch7 with model numbers SM-L300 and SM-L310, presumably the 40mm and 44mm Bluetooth-only versions, and SM-L305 and SM-L315, likely the Galaxy Watch7's LTE variants, were recently spotted on the FCC website. The rumored affordable Galaxy Watch FE was also spotted alongside the Galaxy Watch7 models.

Now, the latest leak by OnLeaks, in collaboration with Smartprix, shows the alleged Galaxy Watch7 Ultra in its full glory. The leaks show us the new design that Samsung may introduce at the second Unpacked event of the year, scheduled for July in Paris.

Looking at the images, the Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Ultra rocks a new design from the circular design that we have seen from Samsung since the beginning. The Galaxy Watch7 Ultra is neither circular nor square but rocks a squarish design.

At a glance, the watch resembles the design of the traditional Panerai watches, and we aren't complaining. The leaked images show a third physical button between the two usual physical buttons, large speakers, and different watch bands. The Galaxy Watch7 Ultra is shown off in black and white.

Moreover, the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra has a circular dial and, allegedly, a 1.5-inch AMOLED display measuring 47 x 47.4 x 16.4 mm. The circular display is nice because Samsung wouldn't have to rework for a square display.

By its looks, the dial also has a rotating bezel, which is the iconic identity of the Galaxy Watch Classic series. The bezel has marks with subtle lines and minimalistic indicators. The back of the Galaxy Watch7 Ultra leaked image shows off a new arrangement of health sensors.

The Galaxy Watch7 Ultra is expected to launch soon in July, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip6, the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Ring.