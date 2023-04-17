OneNote Beta gets the scratch-out to erase gesture

Microsoft has announced a new gesture to enhance the inking experience in OneNote Beta on Windows 11. Office Insiders can download the latest preview build from the Beta Channel to test the new scratch-out gesture.

To try the new eraser, select a pen tool, then quickly draw a scribble (loop or zig-zag) over the item you want to remove (supported objects include words, letters, and drawings).

Microsoft says the scratch-out eraser works best when fully covering the content you want to remove. OneNote also allows disabling the tool if you do not like how it works. To do so, navigate to File > Options > Advanced > Pen and uncheck the Enable the scratch-out gesture while inking option.

The scratch-out gesture is now rolling out to Office Insiders in the Beta Channel under version 2304 and build number 16322.10000 or higher. If the feature is missing on your system even with the latest build, try updating OneNote in a few days—Microsoft enables new capabilities in waves to ensure a stable rollout and prevent major bug outbreaks. Finally, it is worth noting that the scratch-out gesture is not supported in OneNote for Windows 10.

You can learn more about the new scratch-out gesture for OneNote in a post on the official Office Insider website.