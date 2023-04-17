Microsoft's Xbox division is celebrating Earth Day with new sustainability projects

Earth Day 2023 is rapidly approaching on Thursday, April 20. However, Microsoft's Xbox division is promoting its many sustainability projects a few days early. These initiatives by the company are in addition to some previously announced efforts. They include a new Xbox controller that's made partly of recycled materials and new energy-saving features that were added to the Xbox consoles earlier in 2023.

In a blog post, Microsoft says in addition to the Remix version of its Xbox controller, it has been making more of its standard controllers with at least 20 percent Post-Consumer Recycled resins (PCR). Also, its Xbox Design Lab recently added 15 more colors for custom Xbox Elite 2 controllers. Microsoft says they all use Post-Consumer Recycled plastic, and that most of the rest of the Design Lab colors have been converted to use those same kinds of materials.

If you get an Xbox Live Gold or an Xbox Game Pass gift card, Microsoft says that they no longer use polystyrene, and now use paperboard, Those same cards are also now bundled in paper bands instead of using plastic bags. Microsoft says this will eliminate the use of two million plastic bags over two years.

Even some of Microsoft's Xbox merchandise are being made with recycled materials. It states:

This collection features a selection of premium, ECOLIFE cotton garments. The garments are made of 50% recycled yarn and 50% BCI (Better Cotton Initiative– the world’s leading sustainability initiative for cotton). The raw materials are cut & sewn in Los Angeles, garment dyed to match the special edition Xbox controllers, printed with eco-friendly inks and packaged with biodegradable poly bags. These ECOLIFE cotton garments are available as a t-shirt, pullover hoodie and sweat shorts.

You can find more info on the Xbox team's efforts for better environmental uses on its sustainability site.