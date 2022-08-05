Microsoft adds voice dictation to OneNote Beta on Windows and Web

Microsoft has announced a major new feature for its note-taking app. Office Insiders in the Beta Channel on Windows and the Web (Version 2207, Build 15427.10001) can try dictation to add their notes using voice.

Microsoft says its "AI-backed" voice dictation in OneNote supports more than 50 languages and various commands, so users can control the process without touching the mouse or keyboard. Voice input lets you add, format, edit, and organize text, with more commands coming in future updates.

To access voice dictation in OneNote, click the Dictate button on the Home tab, adjust your preferences (language, auto-punctuation, sensitive phrases filtering, and input devices), and start speaking. To stop voice input, say "Stop dictation" or click the corresponding button on the ribbon.

Note that some of the supported languages are in preview, which means voice recognition may have lower accuracy and limited punctuation support. Users can check out the list of supported languages in the official documentation.

Another thing users need to keep in mind is that dictation requires a working microphone (duh) and a stable internet connection. The feature uses Microsoft's intelligent services, subject to the Microsoft Privacy Statement, and does not work without internet access.

Microsoft is rolling out dictation to Office Insiders in waves, so the feature may take some time before appearing on your device, even if you already have installed the latest updates. You can learn more about dictation in OneNote from a post on the official Office Insider website.