Former Halo Infinite creative director Joe Staten joins Netflix to help make a new AAA game

Joseph Staten, the creative director for Microsoft's Xbox shooter Halo Infinite, announced earlier this month that he would be leaving the company. It didn't take him very long to find a new gig as he has now accepted a job at Netflix.

So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go! 2/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 17, 2023

Staten revealed his new job on his Twitter page today, stating he would again be a Creative Director "for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP." He offered no other details about the game he is working on. It's likely that he has joined the team that is working on a third-person RPG that Netflix has been hiring for in the last several months.

While Netflix's game efforts have so far paled in comparison to its original streaming video content, the hiring of Staten makes it clear that this is no side project anymore for the company. Netflix recently said it would launch 40 mobile games in 2023, at no additional cost to Netfllix's subscribers. It also says it has 16 games in various stages of development in its several in-house development studios.