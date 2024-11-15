Google will soon let you create single-use or limited-use email aliases

Google is reportedly developing a new system to let users share one-time or limited-use email aliases, which will forward messages to your main email. The benefit of this is that users won't need to share their original email address with apps that request it, helping them combat spam messages.

It's quite common these days for websites and apps to ask for email addresses just to give access to their content. However, despite users being hesitant to trust the app, they have to provide their email address. This might soon change, as Google is working on a feature called "Shielded Email."

The evidence of this feature was discovered in the latest Google Play Services 24.45.33 release. Upon digging the APK, a whole set of strings related to the "Shielded Email" was spotted.

Generated email addresses

Shielded Email

Cancel

Use address

Emails forward to ^1. To control spam, you can turn off forwarding at any time in your Google Account. Learn more about Shielded Email.

Keep your email address private with Shielded Email

Use Shielded Email?

Use an email address created for this app. This can protect you from online tracking and data breaches.

Use an email address created for this app. Emails will forward to ^1

Use Shielded Email

Try again

Something went wrong. Please report the issue to go/sme-bugs. Error: ^1

Progress indicator

@string/common_refresh

From the code, we get a good idea of how the new email alias system would work. Using the "Shielded Email" feature, you will be able to create a one-time email letting you keep your main email private from apps. This will, in turn, reduce the online activities that an app can track, and also protect against private information from getting leaked, caused by the insecure security system of the app.

For now, it is unclear how the feature will be implemented and also when the feature will arrive for all users.

