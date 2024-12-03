You might have to wait until 2026 for Samsung's tri-folding phone

Soon after the patent for a tri-folding phone was published by the US Patent Office, reports began to emerge about Samsung gearing up to launch its first triple-screen foldable device. It was reported that Samsung has already started working towards the tri-folding phone with a potential launch as early as 2025.

However, if the latest information is to be believed, you might have to wait one more year for the Samsung tri-folding phone. According to a post by display analyst Ross Young on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it is more likely that the Samsung tri-folding phone could launch in 2026.

More like early 2026. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 3, 2024

Based on the patent, Samsung's tri-folding phone is designed to offer the functionality of three devices in one: a regular bar phone, a tablet, and a laptop, similar to the Huawei Mate XT. One of the major changes that the purported Samsung tri-folding phone could introduce is the way it will fold. Reportedly, Samsung's triple screen foldable could feature an in-folding design with two inward folding hinges contrary to Huawei Mate XT's one inward and one outward fold. This design choice may enhance durability because an outward folding display is at a greater risk of getting damaged.

Additionally, Samsung is also expected to introduce a first-of-a-kind foldable battery inside the company's rumored tri-folding phone. Notably, the battery will have three folding points and its design is such that it can easily align itself with the phone's triple-folding mechanism.

Samsung launching a tri-folding phone in 2026 could increase the competitiveness in the market, as Apple is also expected to enter the foldable smartphone market in the same year. In fact, Ross Young predicts that Apple's foldable in 2026 could be a breath of fresh air in the stale foldable market, which saw its first Q3 dip in six years during Q3 2024.