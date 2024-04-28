Surface Go 2 and Studio 2 Plus get new firmware with network, audio, and other improvements

Microsoft continues updating its Surface computers with fresh firmware and drivers. This time, the April 2024 firmware update is available for the second-generation Surface Go and the Surface Studio 2+. It improves audio, network stability, compatibility with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock, and overall system stability.

Here is the changelog for the Surface Go 2:

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923.

Improved interoperability with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock by resolving issues that were preventing the system from detecting audio devices.

Enhances the audio system's stability and reliability to ensure seamless playback and recording, preventing any potential disruptions or failures that may interrupt audio streams.

Improves the audio quality of calls and recordings, and reduces audio latency by addressing audio processing object (APO) issue when capturing audio.

Here is the changelog for the Surface Studio 2+:

Addresses potential Wi-Fi security vulnerability and improves system stability.

Improved interoperability with the Surface Thunderbolt 4 Dock by resolving issues that were preventing the system from detecting audio devices.

Resolves Wi-Fi stability issue during Reset/Recovery.

Note: the update does not apply to the Surface Studio 2.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Surface Go 2 Surface Studio 2+ Surface - Extension - 2.26.7.0 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extensions Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface #1 - System devices Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9561.5 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controller Intel - net - 23.30.0.6 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX200 160MHz - Network adapters Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Surface - Extension - 2.26.7.0 Surface - Extension - 2.26.7.0 Surface - Firmware - 1.0.2.8 Surface UEFI - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 11.8.95.4551 Surface ME - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Surface Go 2 Surface Studio 2+ Supported Configurations Surface Go 2

Surface Go 2 LTE Surface Studio 2+ Supported Windows versions Windows 10 version 21H2 Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual) Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual) Update size 495MB 1.2GB Known issues or additional steps If your Surface Go 2 turns on and you see a black screen that says No Bootable Device, visit Surface Go or Surface 2 turns on and shows "Not Bootable Device". The update does not require extra steps before or after installation and does not contain any known issues or bugs.

Surface Go 2 will reach its end of life on December 30, 2024, while the Surface Studio 2+ has its EOL date set to October 2, 2028.