Microsoft fixes choppy cursor and Windows animations in Surface Pro 9

Microsoft recently released a new firmware update for the Intel-based Surface Pro 9 to improve the device's audio system. However, Microsoft is not done with updating its current flagship tablet with new firmware. Shortly after the previous update, the company pushed another one to fix the choppy cursor and slow animations across the operating system.

The Surface Pro 9 has a beautiful 120Hz display, so stuttery animations and the buggy cursor can feel extra annoying. Fortunately, the issue seems to be hiding in the Intel graphics driver, so getting to the latest version from Windows Update should fix the problem in no time.

Here is the changelog:

The following update is available for Surface Pro 9 with Intel Processor devices running Windows 10 November 2021 Update, Version 21H2, or greater. Improvements and fixes: Addresses potential performance issues that can cause slowed mouse movements and slowed Windows animations.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Extension - 30.0.101.3118 Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Extensions Intel Corporation - Display - 30.0.101.3118 Intel Iris Xe Graphics - Display adapters

You can download the latest firmware update for the Surface Pro 9 with Intel processors in Settings > Windows Update. If you want to install it manually, go to the official support website and download the latest package (744MB). It is compatible with Windows 10 version 21H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2 or newer releases.

Like other Surface computers released after January 1, 2021, the Surface Pro 9 has a six-year lifecycle. Therefore, expect Microsoft to receive plenty of other firmware updates and fixes before the device reaches its end of life on October 25, 2028.

You can check out other Surface computers that have been updated with new firmware in April 2024 using this link.