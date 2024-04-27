Surface Laptop 4 and Laptop 5 get audio improvements, USB-C charging fixes, and more

Microsoft has fully released new firmware updates for the Surface Laptop 5 and the AMD-based Surface Laptop 4 (if you have one with an Intel chip, check out the recent update here). The April 2024 firmware update is here to improve audio, fix issues with USB-C charging, improve overall system stability, patch security vulnerabilities, and more.
Here is the changelog for the Surface Laptop 5:
-
Addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisories INTEL-SA-00923 & INTEL-SA-00929.
-
Improves audio quality by addressing application crash issue when using a file in Dolby format.
-
Enhances the audio system's stability and reliability to ensure seamless playback and recording, preventing any potential disruptions or failures that may interrupt audio streams.
Here is the changelog for the Surface Laptop 4 with AMD processors:
- Addresses the issue that prevents charging when system is connected via USB-C and goes into hibernation.
- Resolves scenario that may lead to display issues when the device is connected to Surface Dock 2.
- Addresses potential security vulnerability and improves system stability.
Here is the list of new drivers:
|Surface Laptop 5
|Surface Laptop 4 (AMD)
|Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0
|DolbyAPO Software Device (HSA) - Software components
|Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 23.30.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth - Bluetooth
|Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0
|DolbyAPO SWC Device - Audio Processing Objects (APOs)
|Intel - net - 23.30.0.6
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters
|Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22
|Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extensions
|Surface - Extension - 6.16.8.0
|Surface Dock 2 Firmware Update - Extensions
|Intel - System - 2334.5.1.0
|Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
|Surface - Firmware - 12.200.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator - Firmware
|Realtek Semiconductor Corp. - MEDIA - 6.0.9561.5
|Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Sound, video and game controllers
|Intel - Software Component - 1.70.101.0
|Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Here is extra information about the release:
|Surface Laptop 5
|Surface Laptop 4
|Supported Configurations
|Surface Laptop 5
|Surface Laptop 4 with AMD processors
|Supported Windows versions
|Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
|How to get the update
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual)
|Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual)
|Update size
|596MB
|870MB
|Known issues or additional steps
|These updates do not contain any known bugs and do not require additional steps before or after installation.
All Surface Laptop 4 configurations have their end of support scheduled for April 15, 2027. The Surface Laptop 5 will continue receiving updates until October 25, 2028.
0 Comments - Add comment