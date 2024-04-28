The Seagate 2TB Xbox storage card is back at its all-time low price of $229.99

If you have just bought a new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S game console, or even if you are just thinking about it, you will definitely want to seriously consider getting a supported storage expansion card for the devices. The onboard storage of both consoles can quickly fill up with high-end games that take large amounts of storage.

Right now, you can get the Seagate 2TB Xbox expansion storage card for a solid price. It's back to its all time low price of $229.99 at Amazon. That's also a huge $130 discount from its $359.99 MSRP.

This is the biggest storage expansion card you can currently get for the Xbox Series X|S consoles. It's designed to use Microsoft's Xbox Velocity Architecture which means you can download and store games on the card, and then launch and play those games directly on the card. You should not experience any difference in playing the game on the card compared to using the console's onboard SSD storage.

That also means you can use the Quick Resume feature with games stored on the card. This nice feature lets you switch from playing one game to another on the Xbox Series X|S quickly. You can then switch back to your previous game instantly where you left off without having to reboot or reload the game.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

