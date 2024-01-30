Surface Laptop Studio gets graphics, inking, USB-C, and external display improvements

Microsoft has released the January 2024 firmware update for the original Surface Laptop Studio released in 2021. The update features multiple improvements for graphics, inking with the Surface Pen stylus, external displays over USB-C, and Surface Dock 3 compatibility. It also fixes bugs when working with a second monitor.

What is new in the January 2024 firmware update for the Surface Laptop Studio

Improves Graphics stability and streaming performance.

Improves issue with Surface Pen inking.

Resolves docked monitor issue when connected by USBC.

Improves Thunderbolt performance on Surface Dock 3.

Resolves Surface Dock 2 issue where second monitor does not restart.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extension Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Studio (first generation) Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.3GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues or bugs

Microsoft is rolling out Surface firmware updates via Windows Update. To get the latest release, go to Settings > Windows Update and click "Check for updates." Keep in mind that you cannot uninstall firmware updates, so make sure to back up important data before proceeding.

The original Surface Laptop Studio has a lifespan of six years. Microsoft plans to stop issuing firmware and driver updates on October 5, 2027. The company recently ended support for the fifth-generation Surface Pro and its LTE variant.