Surface Pro 8 and Pro 7 get new firmware with pen, keyboard, and graphics fixes

Neowin · with 0 comments

Surface Pro 8 device images

Microsoft has released new firmware updates for the seventh and eighth-generation Surface Pro tablets. The January 2024 update fixes keyboard bugs, improves Surface Pen reliability, resolves black screens when playing Netflix videos, and more.

What is new in the January 2024 update for the Surface Pro 8?

  • Resolves an issue with Surface Keyboard performance when changing positions.

  • Improves Surface Pen auto-pairing.

  • Extends device security certificate authority.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Surface - Firmware - 23.200.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 11.300.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 8
Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 740MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

The eighth-generation Surface Pro 8 is supported until October 5, 2027.

The Surface Pro 7 tablet with a keyboard cover

What is new in the January 2024 update for the Surface Pro 7?

  • Improves Graphics stability.

  • Addresses issue display black screen when playing Netflix video in full screen.

  • Improves issue with Surface Pen inking.

  • improves Surface Dock 3 stability.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.2125 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Display adapters
Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.2125 Intel(R) Iris(R) Plus Graphics - Display adapters
Surface - Firmware - 2.26.7.0 Microsoft Surface Thunderbolt(TM) 4 Dock Firmware Update - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Pro 7
Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 665MB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

The Surface Pro 7 will soon reach the end of its support. According to the official documentation, Microsoft will stop releasing new firmware and drivers for the Surface Pro 7 at the end of February 2024.

