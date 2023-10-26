When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Studio 2+ get October 2023 firmware update

A man opening the Surface Studio Laptop with an Xbox Wireless Controller next to it

Microsoft is rolling out the October 2023 firmware update for the original Surface Laptop Studio and the Surface Studio 2+. The main highlight of the update are fixes for security vulnerabilities in Intel CSM, AMT, and Standard Manageability software as described in INTEL-SA-00783:

Potential security vulnerabilities in the Intel® Converged Security Management Engine (CSME), Active Management Technology (AMT) and Intel® Standard Manageability software may allow escalation of privilege or denial of service. Intel is releasing software updates to mitigate these potential vulnerabilities.

The latest firmware also improves audio quality for those owning the original Surface Laptop Studio.

What is new in the Surface Laptop Studio October 2023 firmware update?

  • Improves audio stability.

  • This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HSA) - Software components
Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components
Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0

Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extension
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - System - 3.100.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 23.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations First-gen Surface Laptop Studio
Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer
Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 1.4GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

The original Surface Laptop Studio has a six-year lifecycle, with the end of support scheduled on October 5, 2027. In September 2023, Microsoft announced the second generation Surface Laptop Studio, and you can see how it compares to its predecessor in our Specs Appeal article.

A woman working with the Surface Studio all-in-one

What is new in the Surface Studio 2+ October 2023 firmware update?

  • This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager
Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components
Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices
Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware
Surface - Firmware - 18.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+
Supported Windows Versions Windows version 22H2 and newer
How to get the update Windows Update
Surface Support website (manual installation)
Update Size 1.2GB (manual installation only)
Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation.
Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

Like other modern Surface devices, the Surface Studio 2+ has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft will end its support on October 2, 2028. You can order the Surface Studio 2+ from the Microsoft Store for $4,499. Check out this article to see how the Surface Studio 2+ compares to the Surface Studio 2 and the original Surface Studio.

