Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Studio 2+ get October 2023 firmware update

Microsoft is rolling out the October 2023 firmware update for the original Surface Laptop Studio and the Surface Studio 2+. The main highlight of the update are fixes for security vulnerabilities in Intel CSM, AMT, and Standard Manageability software as described in INTEL-SA-00783:

Potential security vulnerabilities in the Intel® Converged Security Management Engine (CSME), Active Management Technology (AMT) and Intel® Standard Manageability software may allow escalation of privilege or denial of service. Intel is releasing software updates to mitigate these potential vulnerabilities.

The latest firmware also improves audio quality for those owning the original Surface Laptop Studio.

What is new in the Surface Laptop Studio October 2023 firmware update?

Improves audio stability.

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Dolby - Software Component - 3.30201.210.0 Dolby APO Software Device (HSA) - Software components Dolby - Software Component - 3.30508.581.0 Dolby APO SWC Device - Software components Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Dolby - Extension - 8.605.313.22 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extension Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - System - 3.100.139.0 Surface Radio Monitor - System devices Surface - Firmware - 23.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations First-gen Surface Laptop Studio Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 21H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 21H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.4GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

The original Surface Laptop Studio has a six-year lifecycle, with the end of support scheduled on October 5, 2027. In September 2023, Microsoft announced the second generation Surface Laptop Studio, and you can see how it compares to its predecessor in our Specs Appeal article.

What is new in the Surface Studio 2+ October 2023 firmware update?

This update addresses a potential security vulnerability related to Intel® Security Advisory INTEL-SA-00783, addressing CVE-2022-36392 & CVE-2022-38102.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - Software Component - 1.66.712.0 Intel(R) iCLS Client - Software components Intel - System - 2251.4.2.0 Intel(R) Management Engine Interface - System devices Surface - Firmware - 15.0.2411.5 Surface ME - Firmware Surface - Firmware - 18.101.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Studio 2+ Supported Windows Versions Windows version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.2GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps before or after installation. Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues.

Like other modern Surface devices, the Surface Studio 2+ has a six-year lifecycle. Microsoft will end its support on October 2, 2028. You can order the Surface Studio 2+ from the Microsoft Store for $4,499. Check out this article to see how the Surface Studio 2+ compares to the Surface Studio 2 and the original Surface Studio.