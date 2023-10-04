Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop Go 3 get day-one patches and improvements

The recently announced Surface Laptop Studio 2 and its cheaper sibling, the Surface Laptop Go 3, are now available in the Microsoft Store, Amazon, and other retailers. Following the launch, Microsoft released a set of firmware updates to ensure you get the best experience possible when using your new Surface laptops.

What is new in the Surface Laptop Studio 2 October 2023 firmware update?

Launch update for product experience improvements.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel Corporation - ComputeAccelerator - 29.0.100.1221 Intel(R) Movidius(TM) VPU - Neural processors Intel - Net - 22.240.2.1 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6E AX210 160MHz - Network adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.240.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth(R) - Bluetooth NVIDIA - Display - 31.0.15.3667 NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop GPU/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU - Display adapters Surface - SurfaceSystemManagement - 2.149.5.0 Surface IHV GPU Power Controller Driver - Surface System Management Surface - HIDClass - 3.54.5.0 Surface Pen BLE LC Adaptation Driver - Human Interface Devices Surface - Firmware - 10.26.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface System Aggregator - Firmware Surface System Telemetry Driver - System Surface - Extension - 1.1770.193.0 Surface Touch G6 Firmware Update - Extension Surface – Extension – 1.439.178.0 Surface Touchpad G7 Firmware Update - Extension Surface – Extension – 22.18.139.0 Surface TouchPad Processor - Extension Surface - Firmware - 15.10.143.0 Surface UEFI - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 1.5GB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps to install. Known Issues There are no known issues in this update.

The second-generation Surface Laptop Studio 2 will get six years of support, with the end of life scheduled for October 3, 2029. You can buy the Surface Laptop Studio 2 on Amazon or the Microsoft Store, starting at $1,999 for the base configuration with 13th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. If you plan to buy the Surface Laptop Studio 2, check out our Specs Appeal article comparing the computer with its predecessor.

What is new in the Surface Laptop Go 3 October 2023 firmware update?

Launch update for product experience improvements.

Here is the list of new drivers:

Windows Update Name Windows Device Manager Intel - System - 10.1.45.9 Intel(R) Host Bridge/DRAM Registers - System devices Intel Corporation - Display - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Display adapters Intel Corporation - Extension - 31.0.101.4502 Intel(R) Iris(R) Xe Graphics - Extension Intel - Extension - 22.160.0.9 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Extension Intel - net - 22.230.0.8 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz - Network adapters Intel Corporation - Bluetooth - 22.230.0.2 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth® - Bluetooth Realtek - Extension - 8.420.740.1 Realtek High Definition Audio(SST) - Extension Surface - Firmware - 1.4.2.0 Samsung 128GB KLUDG4UHGC-B0E1 Storage Firmware Update - Firmware Surface - System - 110.24.7.0 Surface Integration - System devices Surface - Firmware - 11.6.139.0 Surface System Aggregator - Firmware

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Go 3 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer How to get the update Windows Update

Surface Support website (manual installation) Update Size 531MB (manual installation only) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps to install. Known Issues There are no known issues in this update

Despite a much smaller price tag and modest specs, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will get the same six years of support as Microsoft's flagship Surface Laptop Studio 2. According to the official documentation, the Surface Laptop Go 3 will remain supported until October 3, 2029.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 is available for $799 on Amazon and the Microsoft Store. Be sure to check out our Specs Appeal article comparing the Surface Laptop Go 3 with its predecessors.

We may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site.