Nothing Phone (2) features SD 8+ Gen 1, 6.7-inch OLED display, 50MP dual camera

Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) has been officially unveiled, and it looks to be a promising mid-range phone with some flagship-grade hardware. It is similar to the Phone (1) but has been refined with a larger display and a more colorful design.

The Nothing Phone (2) features a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2412 resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen also has a high contrast ratio, 10-bit color depth, and HDR10+ support. Gorilla Glass protects it, but the version has not been shared.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB / 256GB / 512GB of storage.

The camera system on the Nothing Phone (2) is a dual-lens setup, with a 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX890 main sensor and a 50MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide sensor. There is also a 32MP f/2.45 front-facing camera.

It has a 4,700mAh battery that can be fully charged in 55 minutes using 45W of wired charging. The smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging, which takes 130 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Some of the key features of the Nothing Phone 2 include:

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

50MP dual-lens rear camera

32MP front-facing camera

128GB or 256GB of storage

IP54 water resistance

45W (wired) / 15W (wireless) charging

The Nothing Phone (2) is available in two colors— white and black. Prices start at $599 for the 8GB/128GB model and will be available from 12 July. It will be available in selected countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. You can pre-order the phone from the Nothing website.

The Nothing Phone 2 is a solid mid-range phone with some flagship-grade hardware. If you are looking for a mid-range phone with a bit of flair, the Nothing Phone (2) is a good option.