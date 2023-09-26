CMF by Nothing launches $69 smartwatch, TWS earbuds, and GaN charger

CMF, which is Nothing's budget-focused sub-brand, has launched its first set of hardware products, including a Watch Pro smartwatch, Buds Pro TWS earbuds, and a 65W GaN charger. Based out of London, CMF was announced by Nothing CEO Carl Pei last month during the company's quarterly update video.

The company's Watch Pro smartwatch sports an aluminum alloy frame and comes in Metallic Grey and Dark Grey color options. It has a 1.96" 410x502 AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 600+ nits. CMF claims Watch Pro can deliver a battery life of up to 13 days and comes with built-in GPS to track activities such as running, cycling, walking, etc.

Watch Pro offers real-time heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, hydration reminders, and comes with 110 sport modes to support various fitness activities. The smartwatch can withstand rain and wet conditions with an IP68 rating.

CMF's budget TWS earbuds called Buds Pro are available in Dark Grey and Light Grey color options and offer up to 11 hours of music playback on a single charge. The earbuds can deliver a listening time of up to 5 hours after 10 minutes of fast charging and offer a total playback time of 39 hours with the charging case.

Various features of the CMF Buds Pro can be customized using the Nothing X app, such as tweaking the equalizer, customizing touch controls, and switching between ANC (active noise cancellation)﻿ levels. Speaking of which, the budget earbuds offer support for 45 dB of ANC and Transparency Mode with the help of six microphones onboard.

Furthermore, CMF Buds Pro earbuds offer support for Bluetooth 5.3 with Fast Pair, USB-C, in-ear detection, and an IP54 rating against dust and water.

The third budget-focused product from CMF by Nothing is the Power 65W GaN (Gallium Nitride) charger which is available in Orange and Dark Grey options. The company claims its power adapter is capable of charging a Nothing Phone (2) to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

The 65W GaN charger that weighs about 150g comes with two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It is compatible with various charging protocols, including Apple 2.4A, PD3.0, QC4.0+/3.0/2.0, and Samsung 9V2A. It can work across a range of tech products and offer support for MFi (m﻿ade for iPhone)-certified cables as well.

Speaking of the price tags, here's what you'll have to pay to get your hands on these CMF by Nothing products:

CMF Watch Pro: $69/£69

CMF Buds Pro: $49/£49

Power 65W GaN charger: $39/£39

CMF said its new products will be available in various markets later this month. They will show up at the Nothing Store Soho in London on September 30 at 12 pm.

Source: CMF by Nothing