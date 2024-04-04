The System Shock remake is getting a patch that includes a reworked ending, and more

Nightdive Studios released the long-awaited remake of the classic sci-fi RPG System Shock in May 2023, and it got solid reviews at the time of its launch. Today, Nightdive announced plans for a major new 1.2 patch which will drop on April 11. The update will include a reworked version of the game's ending and a new optional player character.

In the patch notes on its Steam page, Nightdive says that gamers will be able to pick a female playable character for the first time. While players will only be able to see the new female character model briefly in the game itself (System Shock is primarily a first-person game), it's still nice that this new option is available for people who want it.

More interesting is the game's ending is getting a revamp. Officially, the patch notes state the ending will have "new mechanics and a unique flow" when Patch 1.2 is launched. More info on the ending was revealed in a PC Gamer article. Some players were not happy that the final battle had the player character stripped of all but one weapon to face off against the final boss. Hopefully, this new ending will be more satisfactory.

The patch notes also stated that Steam Cloud Sync support will be added, along with a long list of other changes and bug fixes. The notes specifically state that there have been "Major optimizations across the entire game — Steam Deck users rejoice!"

The System Shock remake is also due to launch for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on May 21. Meanwhile, we are still waiting for Nightdive to release the promised System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition. This will be a remaster of the 1999 sequel game and not a full remake. However, Nightdive has still not revealed a release date for the remastered sequel.