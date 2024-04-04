When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Windows 11 24H2 RTM build off to rocky start with broken virtualization, 64-bit .NET support

Neowin · with 1 comment

Windows 11 logo with a bug

Microsoft's recently released feature update for Windows 11, the Moment 5 update to version 23H2, rolled out to more users. As is fairly common with such big updates, they tend to hit users with upgrade troubles, and that's the case with KB5035942 as well. The company simultaneously also released a compatibility-boosting Windows Recovery Environment (WinRE) update KB5036567 to so that might help with your issues if you have not been able to resolve them.

Meanwhile, fresh reports say that the next major feature update for Windows 11, version 24H2, is going to hit RTM (Release to Manufacturers) status very soon, in this month itself. The report also adds that the final General Availablity (G.A.) release is going to be at the expected time.

Meanwhile, the possible RTM Insider build, 26100, was out to Dev and Canary users and it looks like it is going to take some work before it is ready for public usage.

Windows enthusiast and Twitter (now X) user Albacore noticed two bugs in 26100, and they are not mentioned in the build's changelog, though, Microsoft does acknowledge that users may still be unable to upgrade from 26040 and 23620.

First up, it looks like the update has broken 64-bit .NET support in some ways, as app debugging when done via Visual Studio, is not working as intended. The Windows Event Viewer shows an Event 1000 Application Error message.

There is also some bad news for those who are looking to run the build inside a virtual environment. It seems 3D acceleration support inside VMware does not work with the build either, even though it worked nicely with the previous one, build 26090.

The slight silver lining is that this may not be the RTM build and hopefully, Microsoft will be able to resolve these bugs with the next update.

