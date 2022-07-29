Twitter is hiking the price of its Blue subscription from $2.99 to $4.99 per month

Twitter launched its premium subscription service Blue in several countries last year. It enables subscribers to get certain extra features for a price. Initially, its cost was set at $2.99/month but it is now being hiked to $4.99/month in the U.S.

Some of the features offered by Twitter Blue include a short time window to undo tweets to fix typos, a customizable navigation bar, a list of the top articles shared by people you follow, ad-free access to articles on certain websites, a selection of different app icons, and the ability to set hexagonal NFT profile pictures. It is important to note that Twitter Blue does not remove ads at all.

Now, Twitter has sent an email to subscribers that it is hiking the price for Twitter Blue as follows:

Country Original price per month New price per month Australia 4.49 AUD 6.99 AUD Canada 3.49 CAD 6.49 CAD New Zealand 4.49 NZD 6.99 NZD United States 2.99 USD 4.99 USD

According to Twitter, the rationale behind the price bump is that it will allow the company to improve the current feature-set and offer new capabilities too.

Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will stay at their current rates of $2.99/month until October, after which the price hike will kick in for them. They will also be allowed to cancel their subscription 30 days before the new price comes into effect. That said, the updated rates are already in effect for new subscribers.

Source: The Verge