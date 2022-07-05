Ubisoft Forward is back with new reveal events in July and September

Ubisoft usually hosts its yearly game announcement presentation, Ubisoft Forward, right around E3 week in June, but like some other major publishers, it skipped out on the timeframe. Now, instead of one, the company is planning to host two Ubisoft Forward presentations in the coming weeks.

First up is a showcase that is titled 'Ubisoft Forward Spotlight', which will be a focused look at the long-time-coming multiplayer open-world pirate game Skull and Bones. Developed by Ubisoft Singapore, the title was originally announced all the way back in 2017, and over the years it has seen multiple re-reveals alongside continuous delays.



The Skull and Bones Ubisoft Forward Spotlight will begin on July 7 at 11AM PT, with it going live on Ubisoft's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Following that, happening in September is the main Ubisoft Forward event highlighting "updates and news on multiple games and projects from Ubisoft teams around the world."

While no specific information on what fans can expect to see was shared today, the Assassin's Creed development team has already teased that a new reveal from the series is coming during that month. We may also get gameplay and release date information from Massive Entertainment about its Avatar game Frontiers of Pandora, the VR games in development for Meta, and maybe even the delayed Prince of Persia and Settlers projects.

Ubisoft Forward will kick off on September 10 at 12PM PT, with it also available to stream on YouTube and Twitch, plus the company's own Forward portal.