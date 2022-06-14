Ubisoft will reveal the next chapter of Assassin's Creed in September

Unlike previous years, Ubisoft decided to skip out on a big showcase event for June, but a special Assassin's Creed 15th anniversary 'brand update' video had a few things to share. A new entry announcement unfortunately was not part of the video, but it did give a timeframe for when fans can expect a reveal, this September.

"Join us this September as we unveil the future of Assassin's Creed during a very special event," said Ubisoft community developer Alice Terrett. "We can't wait to show you what's in store."

While not even a hint as to what can be expected was given out today, it may be a more stealth-orientated title instead of a fully open world, at least that's according to a recent report corroborated by multiple publications. The game is supposed to feature Basim, a returning character from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for a prequel storyline. The events present in the game were originally from a Valhalla expansion, per the original report.

To keep Assassin's Creed fans entertained until September though, Ubisoft has more Valhalla content planned for the rest of the year. The Viking RPG is getting the concluding chapter of Eivor's origin story, a roguelite-inspired mode set in Niflheim titled The Forgotten Saga, new tombs, and other additions for free.