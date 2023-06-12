Ubisoft Forward overview: Skull and Bones beta, The Crew Motorfest and Master Chief?

The Ubisoft Forward live streaming event was packed with new game announcements, trailers, release date and beta launches, and much more. We've reported on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that's due on December 7, new Assassin's Creed: Mirage gameplay footage, and the first gameplay footage from the 2024 game Star Wars: Outlaws, but there was a lot more during the event.

The Crew: Motorfest - The racing game franchise will enter the island of O’ahu in Hawaii for some fast-paced driving. The game is due on September 14, but you can play it a few days earlier if you pre-order the Gold or Ultimate edition.

Skull and Bones closed beta announcement - The long, long in development pirate game (seriously, this title was first announced way back at E3 2017) is finally getting closer to release. Ubisoft will hold a closed beta test for the game August 25-28 and you can register to take part on Ubisoft's website. There's still no word on a final release date for this game.

XDefiant launch date and final open beta - The closed beta tests for this upcoming free to play modern day shooter have been highly successful, according to the publisher. Ubisoft will launch a final open beta for the game June 21-23, and will officially launch it later this summer.

Brawlhalla adds Halo's Master Chief and the Arbiter - Yes, Microsoft is lending out Master Chief and the Arbiter from the Halo game franchise to Ubisoft's 2D brawler game. You will be able to play as both of these characters starting July 12.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix trailer - Ubisoft will launch an anime series inspired loosely by the Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon setting. The newly released trailer includes some Easter Eggs that feature other Ubisoft-based franchises as well. This series will debut on Netflix sometime this fall.