Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat wallpapers revealed

2024 is a very special year for the world’s most popular Linux distribution, Ubuntu; it is its 20th anniversary, originally being made available in October 2004 with the release of Ubuntu 4.10 Warty Warthog. To celebrate its anniversary, Canonical is dropping Ubuntu 24.04 LTS codenamed Noble Numbat next month and today we’ve got our first look at the new wallpapers.

Unfortunately, the selection of wallpapers was not linked to in their full glory in the announcement post so here they all are in their full resolutions:

Canonical's wallpapers

Mascot

Little numbat boy by @azskalt

Digital art

Province of the South of France by @orbitelambda

Monument Valley (Arizona) by @orbitelambda

Nature

Mount Fuji, Japan by @amaral

Northern Lights by @mizuno-as

Others

Lightbulb Rainbow by @audioaddict

This selection of wallpapers will feature in the upcoming Ubuntu release in a potentially higher quality than above. If you would like to check out the rest of the wallpapers that were submitted as part of the Wallpaper Competition, just head to the Ubuntu Discourse thread where you can view and download the entries.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is due for release on April 25, 2024. It will get standard support until May 31, 2029, and extended security maintenance until April 25, 2034. The long life of Long Term Support (LTS) releases makes them ideal for people who just want to install an operating system and then get down to work rather than perform upgrades every year or so as is the case with the interim releases.

If you are keen to use the upcoming version of Ubuntu, a beta is currently scheduled to be released on April 4. As this will contain bugs, it goes without saying that you should not install it on a production machine until the final release.

Source: Ubuntu