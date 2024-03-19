When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Numbat wallpapers revealed

Neowin · with 1 comment

Noble Numbat wallpapers

2024 is a very special year for the world’s most popular Linux distribution, Ubuntu; it is its 20th anniversary, originally being made available in October 2004 with the release of Ubuntu 4.10 Warty Warthog. To celebrate its anniversary, Canonical is dropping Ubuntu 24.04 LTS codenamed Noble Numbat next month and today we’ve got our first look at the new wallpapers.

Unfortunately, the selection of wallpapers was not linked to in their full glory in the announcement post so here they all are in their full resolutions:

Canonical's wallpapers

Noble Numbat wallpapers
Noble Numbat wallpapers
Noble Numbat wallpapers
Noble Numbat wallpapers

Mascot

A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Fuwafuwa Nanbatto-san by @amaral
A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Little numbat boy by @azskalt

Digital art

A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Province of the South of France by @orbitelambda
A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Monument Valley (Arizona) by @orbitelambda

Nature

A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Mount Fuji, Japan by @amaral
A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Northern Lights by @mizuno-as

Others

A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Lightbulb Rainbow by @audioaddict
A Noble Numbat wallpaper
Clouds by @moka-hun

This selection of wallpapers will feature in the upcoming Ubuntu release in a potentially higher quality than above. If you would like to check out the rest of the wallpapers that were submitted as part of the Wallpaper Competition, just head to the Ubuntu Discourse thread where you can view and download the entries.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is due for release on April 25, 2024. It will get standard support until May 31, 2029, and extended security maintenance until April 25, 2034. The long life of Long Term Support (LTS) releases makes them ideal for people who just want to install an operating system and then get down to work rather than perform upgrades every year or so as is the case with the interim releases.

If you are keen to use the upcoming version of Ubuntu, a beta is currently scheduled to be released on April 4. As this will contain bugs, it goes without saying that you should not install it on a production machine until the final release.

Source: Ubuntu

Report a problem with article
The second wave of games for Xbox Game Pass in March 2024
Next Article

Diablo IV, The Quarry, MLB The Show 24, and other games join Xbox Game Pass this month

Firefox 124
Previous Article

Firefox 124 is out with Windows jumplist improvements, caret browsing in PDF, and more

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

1 Comment - Add comment